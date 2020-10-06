Regina police investigating after man found dead in Wascana Park

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police and the provincial coroners service are investigating after a man was found dead in Wascana Park, near the Saskatchewan legislature, Tuesday morning.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), someone walking in the park saw a man lying motionless on the ground near Lakeshore Drive, between avenues A and B.

When the man didn’t respond, the passerby called police. RPS said officers were sent to the area just after 6:52 a.m.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene and a coroner was requested.

Police said they identified the man and notified his next of kin, but will not publicly release his name at this time.

RPS and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are now investigating the circumstances around the man’s death.

Anyone who has information to offer this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

