Crime

Peterobrough man arrested for trafficking drugs from hotel room: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 9:59 am
Peterborough Police
According to police, a Peterborough man was allegedly trafficking drugs out of a hotel room. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man has been charged with drug trafficking after an investigation on Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m. police went to an unnamed hotel to remove an occupant due to suspicious behaviour.

Police say they found the accused with cocaine, fentanyl, weigh scales and a “large” amount of cash. Police allege the man was trafficking drugs out of the hotel room.

Myung Kwak, 49, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and fentanyl), three counts of failure to comply with probation and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

