Coronavirus: Case reported at Trent University in Peterborough

A member of the Trent University community has tested positive for COVID-19, the Peterborough institution announced Thursday.

On its website, the university said it was informed by Peterborough Public Health that the case is considered a “low-risk” to the campus and no specific action is required for students or staff unless otherwise contacted by the health unit.

The university said the individual was last on the campus on Sept. 29 but did not add whether the person is a student or staff member.

“Peterborough Public Health believes that the individual was not on campus during the period of communicability,” the university said.

The person is currently self-isolating as required, has been connected with supports and services, and will not return to campus until advised by public health that it is safe to do so, the university said.

Any close contacts have been contacted and advised of next steps.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 for Peterborough Public Health was at Trent University back in March after a man in his 30s had recently travelled to Spain and Portugal.

As of Thursday afternoon, the health unit reported 131 cases of which six are active.

“We can assure our campus community that the university’s comprehensive protocols were very effective in this first instance of a reported confirmed case of COVID-19 involving a member of the Trent community,” the university said. “We understand this is a stressful time and thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”

Along with regular hand washing, physical distancing, mask-wearing and monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms, the university also recommends that all members download the federal COVID Alert app.

