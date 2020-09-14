Coronavirus: Trent University students partying without masks, physical distancing raises concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Trent University officials say recent outdoor student parties are putting the Peterborough campus and community at risk amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Several videos and photos on social media show large outdoor parties last week on the university campus with students not wearing masks or practising physical distancing — both health concerns for the university and its student association.

The Trent Central Student Association (TSCA) and Trent University issued a joint letter to students calling the parties “significant unsafe behaviour” and noted that in one case the number of people exceeded the provincial limit of 100 people in an outdoor setting (the limit indoors is 50 people).

“This puts the Trent and Peterborough community at risk, and jeopardizes the campus reopening,” stated TSCA president Ann-Majella McKelvie and Dr. Nona Robinson, Trent’s office of student affairs associate vice-president.

Hear from Dr. Kirsten Woodend, dean of @TF_Nursing and #TrentU resident epidemiologist about her thoughts on campus preparations and how to navigate the fall term. https://t.co/vreEv7YRzo — Trent University (@TrentUniversity) September 13, 2020

The letter advises students that COVID-19 can spread quickly in group events so students should remain in small groups on and off-campus, stay physically distanced, wear a mask and not share food or drinks.

The Peterborough Police Service says there were no complaints related to Trent students on the weekend, according to Staff Sgt. Dan Maclean.

With no reported coronavirus cases on the weekend, the number of active cases in the Peterborough area remains at one, according to Peterborough Public Health. Since the pandemic was declared in March, there have been 106 cases overall and two deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra issued a letter to students on Aug. 31, advising them to quarantine for 14 days if they had arrived from another part of the province where cases were prevalent or were from another country.

She also noted people between the ages of 20 and 29 are currently the most at-risk group for becoming infected with COVID-19.

“This is because young people who are infected often have mild versions of the COVID-19 illness, and can unknowingly spread it before they know they are sick,” she said. “This affects the larger community, including older family members and people at high risk of serious illness because of other health conditions.

“The choices you make and the efforts you take to follow public health advice will keep all of us safe. The community is grateful to you for doing so.”

