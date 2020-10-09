Menu

Comments

Entertainment

U.K.’s Sophie, Countess of Wessex, self-isolating after coronavirus contact

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 9, 2020 8:44 am
Click to play video 'Prince Charles discusses COVID-19 diagnosis' Prince Charles discusses COVID-19 diagnosis
WATCH: Prince Charles discusses COVID-19 diagnosis.

Sophie, Britain’s Countess of Wessex the wife of Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son Prince Edward, is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The royal, 55, has no symptoms but is following government guidelines, a palace spokesman said. She has not been in contact with any other member of the wider royal family since, he added.

Read more: Usually untouchable, here’s how the Royal Family is impacted by coronavirus

In March, the queen’s eldest son, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus and spent seven days in self-isolation.

He later said he was lucky to have only suffered “relatively mild symptoms” and was now in good health.

Sophie, a former public relations executive, married Edward in 1999 and they have two children.

© 2020 Reuters
