2 people injured in shooting inside Beltline condo building

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the Beltline on Thursday night that injured two men.

The incident happened on the 15th floor of Union Square Condominiums in the 200 block of 13 Avenue Southwest just before 11 p.m.

Paramedics took a man in his 50s to hospital in life-threatening condition. On Friday, police said the victim has been upgraded to stable condition.

A second victim was also transported to hospital in stable condition.

Officers took one person into custody but police said they are still searching for a second suspect. Investigators don’t believe the outstanding suspect poses any danger to the general public.

Police said it’s believed the victims and the shooters may have known each other.

CCTV footage from the scene is being collected and reviewed by investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.