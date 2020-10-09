Menu

Crime

2 people injured in shooting inside Beltline condo building

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Calgary police respond to Union Square Condominiums in the 200 block of 13 Avenue Southwest on Oct. 8, 2020.
Calgary police respond to Union Square Condominiums in the 200 block of 13 Avenue Southwest on Oct. 8, 2020. Global News

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the Beltline on Thursday night that injured two men.

The incident happened on the 15th floor of Union Square Condominiums in the 200 block of 13 Avenue Southwest just before 11 p.m.

Paramedics took a man in his 50s to hospital in life-threatening condition. On Friday, police said the victim has been upgraded to stable condition.

A second victim was also transported to hospital in stable condition.

Read more: ‘Shocking and unbelievable’: Family identifies victim in fatal weekend shooting in southeast Calgary

Officers took one person into custody but police said they are still searching for a second suspect. Investigators don’t believe the outstanding suspect poses any danger to the general public.

Police said it’s believed the victims and the shooters may have known each other.

CCTV footage from the scene is being collected and reviewed by investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

