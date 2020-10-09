Menu

Health

Campbellton high school confirms case of COVID-19

By Dave Squires Global News
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. A male in New Brunswick is facing an assault charge for allegedly coughing in someone's face. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File.
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. A male in New Brunswick is facing an assault charge for allegedly coughing in someone's face. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File.

The principal of a high school in Campbellton, N.B, has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19.

Sugarloaf High School principal Michael O’Toole reported the case to parents in a post on social media Thursday night.

O’Toole says the school is working with public health officials on containment and notifying parents of possible exposures.

The school is closed Friday to allow for cleaning and contact tracing.

The province’s chief medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell of health confirmed Wednesday there was a case of COVID-19 in Campbellton involving a person in their 30s.

More to come.

