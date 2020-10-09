Campbellton high school confirms case of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The principal of a high school in Campbellton, N.B, has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19.

Sugarloaf High School principal Michael O’Toole reported the case to parents in a post on social media Thursday night.

-Sugarloaf Senior High School principal says a COVID-19 case has been confirmed in the school -SSHS will be closed today (Friday) for cleaning, contact tracing NB announced a case in Campbellton region Thursday; a person in their 30s. Unclear if that’s the same one @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/zyTezFnGO4 — Callum Smith (@smithc902) October 9, 2020

O’Toole says the school is working with public health officials on containment and notifying parents of possible exposures.

The school is closed Friday to allow for cleaning and contact tracing.

The province’s chief medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell of health confirmed Wednesday there was a case of COVID-19 in Campbellton involving a person in their 30s.

More to come.