The Amherstview Jets say they’ll be ready to go if the season begins on time

The Provincial Junior Hockey League has set Dec.1 as its target date for returning to game action.

The return-to-play plans for the 2020-21 season are subject to approval from government, local health officials and Hockey Canada authorities.

In the Kingston area, that means the six teams in the Tod Division — Amherstview Jets, Campbellford Rebels, Gananoque Islanders, Napanee Raiders, Picton Pirates and Port Hope Panthers — will move into preparation mode for the 2020-21 season.

“Were hoping to play in December so we better be prepared,” said assistant coach Evan Robinson.

The Jets have been practicing three times a week at the W.J. Henderson Arena, and so far, Robinson says he likes what he sees.

“We’ve recruited some really good players to go along with the kids that are coming back,” added Robinson, a former head coach with the Kingston Jr A Voyageurs.

“Were running a good practice with lots of flow and tempo. Were not able to do a lot of battle drills right now so there’s a lot of skating and passing. I really like the makeup of this year’s team.”

Aiden Harris is the new captain for the Amherstview Jets. The 21-year-old Queen’s student says the team is excited to be back on the ice.

“The COVID virus is super serious so we want to make sure everyone is safe,” said the Ottawa native.

“Were just glad to be back playing the sport we love and were hoping the season will start in December. We will have a very competitive team and I look forward to helping them win as many games as possible and winning a Tod Division title.”

The league said in a news release that it is working towards running a “meaningful” regular season that will consist of at least 24 games per team and will be followed by playoffs leading to the Schmalz Cup final “in an environment with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety requirements.”

