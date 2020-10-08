Early childhood educator in Lethbridge recognized with prestigious award

Send this page to someone via email

The first few years in a child’s life are some of the most crucial, and it’s one of the reasons why a Lethbridge teacher is devoting her life’s work to brain development in young children.

Lynn Wytrykusz, a teacher in the early education program at Westminster Elementary School, is being recognized with the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence for her work building cognitive, social and emotional skills in her three- to four-year-old students.

“I get to come to work everyday and just be filled with true joy, from the work that I do with the children each and everyday, and I think to be just to be recognized on top of that is just so overwhelming,” Wytrykusz said.

For years Wytrykusz has implemented the Building Brains and Futures program in her classroom — which was developed by Robbin Gibb, a neuroscience professor at the University of Lethbridge.

Story continues below advertisement

The program utilizes 10 teaching games to enhance impulse control, flexible thinking and other functioning skills in children.

These strategies are now being shared with educators across the province.

“It’s simple games like Red Light, Green Light, Simon Says; games that we grew up playing. We can now say we know those games are good for our brains to build a strong foundation for executive function skills,” Wytrykusz explained.

“Going into this, our goal is that children will be more successful in their school, and as a result of that, they’re going to be more successful in their lives. So we’re really looking down the road in 20 years,” Gibb said.

4:49 GNM sits down with Queen’s experts researching Covid-19’s impact on early childhood education GNM sits down with Queen’s experts researching Covid-19’s impact on early childhood education

Westminster principal Angela Wilde says the curriculum is easy enough for parents to partake in as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“Not only has Lynn taken research and turned it into practical strategies for children, she has also been educating our parent community about these strategies and these brain strengthening practices,” stated Wilde.

According to the school, Wytrykusz’s classroom includes students from diverse backgrounds, some of the children identify as refugees, or come from economically-disadvantaged circumstances.

She has children under her care who have with developmental delays and behavioural issues.

Wytrykusz says paying close attention to each child’s strengths, needs and interests can help them grow significantly.

The teacher is also a big believer in boosting self-confidence while promoting creativity and self-expression.

1:52 Canada’s low ranking for enrolment in early childhood education sparks concern for Lethbridge educators Canada’s low ranking for enrolment in early childhood education sparks concern for Lethbridge educators