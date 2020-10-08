Employee at Fairmount long-term care home in Frontenac County tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Frontenac County has identified a health-care worker who tested positive for COVID-19 in the KFL&A region Thursday as an employee at a county-run long-term care home.

“Today we learned that one staff member of Fairmount Home in Frontenac County has tested positive for COVID-19. They are self-isolating and receiving any necessary treatment. We are carefully monitoring Fairmount staff and residents for any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 infection,” a statement from the County read.

According to KFL&A Public Health, a woman in her 40s, who is also a health-care worker, tested positive for the virus Thursday, along with a man in his 60s. Public health has confirmed that an outbreak has been called at the long-term care facility.

Frontenac County said after they were notified of the positive case, they notified family members of those staying at the long-term care home.

“This is a very serious but not unanticipated turn of events. Fairmount staff are prepared. We have implemented full outbreak protocols and are taking every step to protect our residents and staff from the effects of the disease and from further spread of infection,” the county said in a new release.

Fairmount staff who might have been exposed but who exhibit no symptoms are self-isolating, the county said. We have been in contact with resident families to keep them apprised of new developments as they happen and to offer our support during this difficult time.

“We continue to work closely with KFL&A Public Health officials who are diligently following-up and tracking contacts to contain the outbreak,” the County said.

