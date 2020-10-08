Calgary police identify body, find vehicle involved with Memorial Drive incident

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have identified the man they found dead on Memorial Drive Tuesday morning as 59-year-old David Bawden.

In an update on Thursday, the Calgary Police Service said it is investigating Bawden’s death as a homicide.

Emergency crews arrived at the intersection of Memorial Drive and 36 Street E. just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday to find a body in the intersection.

In a statement, CPS said the victim was walking eastbound along Memorial Drive when he entered a vehicle just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

CPS identified the vehicle as a silver 2019 or 2020 Volkswagen Jetta with the Alberta license plate CHG 6058. The Jetta also had a bumper sticker that reads “JESUS.”

Investigators believe Bawden exited the vehicle at a red light. Police said it isn’t clear whether Bawden fell out or was pushed.

Police located the car Thursday afternoon in the 2600 block of 17 Avenue S.W.

Police and cordon in place outside the home CPS found a car they believe is connected with a dead body found on Memorial Drive, pictured on Oct. 8, 2020. Global News

Police are still looking for dashcam footage from anyone travelling on Memorial Drive between Edmonton Trail and 36 Street E. on Tuesday between 8:35 and 8:45 a.m.

“At this time, we are investigating the possibility that this was a random attack,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a statement.

Schiavetta said there aren’t any additional safety concerns for Calgarians.

Anyone with dashcam footage from Tuesday morning are asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-466-1234 or the homicide unit’s tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.