London man, 31, charged in connection with bus stop sexual assault

A London man, 31, is facing a charge of sexual assault in connection with a Sept. 30 incident at a bus stop near Hamilton Road and Rectory Street involving a teenage victim, police say.

According to police, the girl was waiting at a bus stop in the area around 2:20 p.m. when an unknown man approached her and began talking to her, police said.

Investigators say the man offered her a mask as she did not have one, but she declined. Police say the man then offered to drive her home, but she declined.

“The male suspect approached the female and touched her inappropriately before leaving the area south on Anderson Avenue in a vehicle,” police said in a statement on Oct. 1, which also included a suspect description and stated that the victim was not physically injured.

Surveillance images of the suspect were made available on Oct. 3.

On Thursday, police issued an update saying the suspect had been arrested the day before and charged with one count of sexual assault.

“The safety and well-being of the residents of London is of paramount concern to our officers,” said sexual assault and child abuse section head, detective sergeant Sean Sussex.

“We want to thank the citizens and area business owners who responded to our requests for information in this matter, which assisted tremendously with this investigation. This is a great example of the community working together with police to help solve a crime.”

The suspect has been released from custody and is due in court Dec. 29.

— with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick.

