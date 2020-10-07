Kitchener man arrested in connection with several indecent acts performed in Doon neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested in connection with a series of indecent acts last month, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the first incident occurred on Sept. 22 at around 7:15 p.m., as police were called to a pathway near Green Valley Drive where a man was reportedly exposing himself to people behind a townhouse complex.

Two days later at around 1:20 p.m., a man was reported exposing himself to people on a trail near Pinnacle Drive while riding a bike.

On Sept. 25 at around 1:15 p.m., a man was also reported exposing himself to passersby on a trail near Old Carriage Drive while riding his bike.

Police say the 31-year-old man has been charged with three counts of committing an indecent act.

They are asking anyone with further information about the incidents or any of a similar nature or potential victims to call 519-570-9777 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.