‘Additional incidents’ linked to Hamilton sexual assault suspect: police

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help as they try to track down a suspect in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Investigators say a man who identified himself as an Uber driver allegedly sexually assaulted two women in August and September after offering his victims a free ride in his vehicle.

Detectives say four additional incidents have been linked to the suspect, although they have yet to prove he is in fact an Uber driver.

The suspect is described as Asian, 22 to 25 years old, 5’5″ to 5’7″ with a thin to medium build.

Police say he is clean-shaven, has short black hair, wears prescription glasses and is well dressed.

The suspect is driving a 2018 to 2020 white Honda Accord sport with tinted windows and a sunroof.

