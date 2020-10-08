New Brunswick advises of potential COVID-19 exposure on 2 flights following positive case

Send this page to someone via email

Public Health says it has identified a positive coronavirus case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Oct. 4 while on two flights.

The flights have been identified as Air Canada Flight 418, from Toronto to Montreal, and Air Canada Flight 8792, from Montreal to Saint John.

“Anyone who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight,” Public Health said in a press release. ”

“Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to get tested.”

The traveller who tested positive is one of the three new cases of COVID-19 that were reported on Thursday.

The new cases include an individual in their 20s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), related to international travel, who is self-isolating. The second is that of an individual between 30s in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), with the province stating that the case is under investigation and the individual is self-isolating.

The third case is that of an individual in their 40s in Zone 2 (Saint John region) related to travel outside of the Atlantic bubble and the person is self-isolating.

The province is encouraging New Brunswickers to download the exposure notification app COVID Alert. The app is available for free download through the Apple or Google Play app stores.

According to the province, the app was built with strong privacy protection and uses the Google and Apple exposure notification technology.

“COVID Alert is a secure, reliable and user-friendly app and it is an additional tool to help limit the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a press release.

The province said that if a New Brunswicker chooses to download the app and then tests positive for COVID-19, they will have the opportunity to receive a one-time key from Public Health that they can enter into the app.

“After the key is entered, within a day, the app will anonymously notify other users who may have come into close contact with that person. The app will direct users on next steps based upon public health advice,” the province stated.