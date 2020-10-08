Menu

Comments

Health

19 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total tops 1,000

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 1:56 pm
Click to play video 'Ontario grapples with rise in COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving' Ontario grapples with rise in COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Ian Brasg talks about the backlog in testing for COVID-19 testing and why people should be more cautious during Thanksgiving.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 19 new coronavirus cases and two additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,010, including 41 deaths.

Five of the new cases are related to the local institutional outbreak at Simcoe Manor, a long-term care home in Beeton, Ont., while one new case is related to a new outbreak at Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, Ont.

Read more: Ontario man who’s suffered months of COVID-19 symptoms — ‘I don’t even feel like I’m in my own body’

The rest of the new cases are in Innisfil, Barrie, Tay Township, Penetanguishene, Essa, Bradford and Midland.

Bradford Valley is currently experiencing its second outbreak since the pandemic began. The first outbreak took place in the spring.

Since Sunday, 92 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the region, marking the largest number of weekly cases since the start of the pandemic. This includes 33 cases that have been associated with the Simcoe Manor outbreak.

Read more: Ontario reports new record of 797 coronavirus cases, nearly 48.5K tests processed

Of the health unit’s total 1,010 cases, 85.5 per cent — or 864 people — have recovered, while two people remain in hospital.

Currently, there are six COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at three long-term care homes, two workplaces and one congregate setting. In total, there have been 31 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at 17 long-term care facilities, seven workplaces, five retirement homes and two congregate settings.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 797 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the province’s case count to 56,742, including 2,992 deaths.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says work being done to get COVID-19 testing for homeless' Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says work being done to get COVID-19 testing for homeless
