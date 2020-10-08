19 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total tops 1,000

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 19 new coronavirus cases and two additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,010, including 41 deaths.

Five of the new cases are related to the local institutional outbreak at Simcoe Manor, a long-term care home in Beeton, Ont., while one new case is related to a new outbreak at Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, Ont.

The rest of the new cases are in Innisfil, Barrie, Tay Township, Penetanguishene, Essa, Bradford and Midland.

Bradford Valley is currently experiencing its second outbreak since the pandemic began. The first outbreak took place in the spring.

Since Sunday, 92 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the region, marking the largest number of weekly cases since the start of the pandemic. This includes 33 cases that have been associated with the Simcoe Manor outbreak.

Of the health unit’s total 1,010 cases, 85.5 per cent — or 864 people — have recovered, while two people remain in hospital.

Currently, there are six COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at three long-term care homes, two workplaces and one congregate setting. In total, there have been 31 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at 17 long-term care facilities, seven workplaces, five retirement homes and two congregate settings.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 797 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the province’s case count to 56,742, including 2,992 deaths.