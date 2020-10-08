Indigenous leaders, minister to discuss racism in health care as coronavirus cases rise

Send this page to someone via email

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says he’s convening a high-level meeting with Indigenous leaders to tackle systematic racism in health care as communities brace for the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miller says the risk that Indigenous people won’t seek care or an eventual vaccine is real if the problems within the health care system are not dealt with.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Indigenous communities is currently at its highest level after rising since mid-August.

“Given what we have seen in the last two weeks there is little doubt that the second wave of COVID will hit Indigenous people harder than the first wave,” he told reporters Thursday in Ottawa.

As of Oct. 8, officials are aware of 123 active COVID-19 cases in First Nations communities, or 768 overall since March. Thirteen people have died and 623 have recovered.

The highest number of cases have been diagnosed in Alberta, at 307, followed by B.C. at 167 and Saskatchewan at 101.

Miller described the recent rise in cases as alarming and encouraged continued vigilance against the virus.

Systemic racism in health care gained new urgency with the death of Joyce Echaquan, who livestreamed racial slurs directed at her by the nurses in a Quebec hospital last month.

Miller says Indigenous people have become too used to just being treated “like garbage” when they go to hospital, and he says that is unacceptable.

Details of the meeting are forthcoming but Miller suggests it will include an effort to set measurable objectives.

Despite the recent uptick in coronavirus cases, the rate of infection on reserves remains about a third of that of the general population.

Miller said many communities did “exceedingly well” in the first wave, and referenced several that have seen success in stamping out the virus.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic Indigenous individuals, communities and partners have come together and made sacrifices and done their part to prevent, respond and limit the spread of the virus,” he said.

The government has provided about $2.2 billion to support Indigenous people during the pandemic, including funding for businesses, students and mental health.

Nearly 70 rapid-testing machines have been deployed to remote areas — either in or near Indigenous communities, Miller said.

