Middlesex-London Health Unit cautions against travelling to COVID-19 hot spots this Thanksgiving

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is issuing new public health guidance, cautioning people against travelling to areas experiencing a significant increase in COVID-19 case numbers and encouraging residents to limit their Thanksgiving celebrations to their household only or take festivities online.

The health unit is specifically asking people to avoid travelling to the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City.

“These are the places many of our post-secondary students would normally go to be with family over the Thanksgiving weekend,” says medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie.

“If you’re a student who is planning to leave London this weekend, we ask that you use extra caution and avoid close contact with anyone you haven’t lived with since school started. It’s important we keep our loved ones, especially older relatives, safe and healthy.”

The MLHU also reminds residents to wear masks in public spaces, as well as at workplaces and in break rooms.

In addition, the health unit says those who live alone should “consider having close contact with only one other household.” Playdates with other families in the neighbourhood, as well as movie nights, sleepovers, or social gatherings with friends at bars and restaurants are all discouraged.

People should maintain a two-metre distance from anyone who is not part of their household and should wash hands frequently with soap and water for 15-20 seconds, or use a waterless hand sanitizer containing at least 70 per cent alcohol. People should also cough or sneeze into their elbow or sleeve. High-touch areas like doorknobs and handrails should be cleaned frequently.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, anyone who has been contacted by the health unit, and anyone who has been notified through the COVID Alert app about close contact with a confirmed case should visit an assessment centre to get tested.

Ontario recorded a new record high of coronavirus cases within a 24-hour period on Thursday, with 797 cases reported.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 265 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 182 in Ottawa, 134 in Peel Region, 78 in York Region and 33 in Halton Region.

In Quebec, 1,078 were reported on Thursday.

–With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise and Gabby Rodrigues.