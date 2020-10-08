Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario hospitals look for ways to increase capacity, ask Ford government for help

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Humber River Hospital gets ready for second wave of COVID-19 patients' Humber River Hospital gets ready for second wave of COVID-19 patients
WATCH ABOVE: Global News went back inside Toronto’s Humber River Hospital to meet with medical staff and COVID-19 patients as a second wave of the virus takes hold. Caryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO – A group representing Ontario hospitals says it is in talks with the government on ways to increase capacity as the province battles the second wave of COVID-19.

The Ontario Hospital Association says some of the options being considered include setting up field hospitals, using hotel rooms for patients and taking over space in long-term care homes.

Read more: Toronto hospital network says information of about 150 patients allegedly stolen

The group also says it continues to push the government to shut down non-essential businesses in COVID-19 hotspots as the province’s daily case counts hit record highs.

Association President Anthony Dale says hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have been creeping up – with 206 people currently admitted – and the government needs to take preventative action.

Read more: Coronavirus: Patients at Toronto hospital raise concerns about waiting room experience

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government is discussing hospital capacity challenges with the association and hasn’t ruled out taking additional action, including targeted shutdowns.

Ontario reported 797 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, marking a new daily high. The majority of the cases were reported in the Greater Toronto Region and Ottawa.

 

