What’s open and closed in Kingston for 2020 Thanksgiving weekend

For many, it will be a different Thanksgiving weekend. With COVID-19 cases ramping up across the province, health officials are recommending that people gather with only the members of their own household for the holiday weekend.

According to the city of Kingston’s website, KFL&A Public Health is suggesting that instead of travelling to see loved ones, you make your gatherings virtual.

If you choose to, KFL&A Public Health suggests the following:

stay local (within the KFL&A region)

meet with as few people as possible

stay outdoors as much as possible

bring your own food

maintain a physical distance of 2 m from those outside your household

wear a face-covering if you cannot maintain a 2 m distance (indoors and out)

If you’re planning to spend the Thanksgiving long weekend closer to home than you normally would, we’ve compiled a list of what’s open, what’s closed, and what you can do to enjoy your extra day off locally.

Things to do in the KFL&A region

The Haunted Walk of Kingston is running “Kingston bubble tours” all Thanksgiving weekend. The socially distanced program is also outside.

Take a hike! The Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority’s #HikeCRCA Challenge is on until Oct. 31. If you’re not ready to sign up for the challenge and just want to enjoy a few walks out this weekend, Lemoine Point, Parrot’s Bay and Marshlands conservations areas are all within close distance, and offer easier trails. You can also see the fall colours by taking a stroll on the K&P Trail.

Pick a pumpkin! Fruition Berry Farm’s pumpkin patch and corn maze are open this year. The pumpkin patch at Waddell Apples is not, but their farm store is. The Wolfe Island corn maze is closed due to COVID-19.

Kingston’s public market will be running Saturday in Springer Market Square.

Amenities:

most grocery stores will be open Monday, but may be running on reduced hours

Costco will be closed Monday.

no Beer Stores will be open in Kingston.

all banks will be closed Thanksgiving Monday.

the Cataraqui Centre will be closed Monday.

City Services

Garbage, Green Bin and recycling : No collection Monday and collection moves to the day after your normal pick-up day for the rest of the week.

: No collection Monday and collection moves to the day after your normal pick-up day for the rest of the week. Kingston Transit : All buses will run on a Sunday schedule on Monday, except for the Route 18, which will run on its regular weekday schedule.

: All buses will run on a Sunday schedule on Monday, except for the Route 18, which will run on its regular weekday schedule. Kingston Access Services : Operating with limited service Monday.

: Operating with limited service Monday. Administrative offices : All administrative offices, including housing and social services and provincial offences, are closed Monday.

: All administrative offices, including housing and social services and provincial offences, are closed Monday. Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro : Closed Monday.

: Closed Monday. INVISTA Centre/Fitness & Wellness Centre, Rideau Heights Community Centre, CaraCo Home Field and arenas : Closed Monday.

: Closed Monday. Libraries : All branches of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library are closed Monday.

: All branches of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library are closed Monday. Confederation Basin and Portsmouth Olympic Harbour marinas : The Confederation Basin Marina office is open. The fueling stations are open at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, but the office will be closed Monday.

: The Confederation Basin Marina office is open. The fueling stations are open at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, but the office will be closed Monday. Grand Theatre Box Office : Closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

: Closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PumpHouse Museum : Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.

: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday. Tett Centre for Creativity and Learning: Closed Monday.