Keep Thanksgiving local to help prevent jump in COVID-19, says KFL&A Public Health

KFL&A Public Health is sharing COVID-19 modelling to show the potential impact that travelling outside or having travellers come into the region for the Thanksgiving long weekend could have on case numbers locally.

“We wanted to release this modelling to be open about the challenges that a traditional Thanksgiving celebration may have on our community, and remind everyone of the important measures we all need to take to keep low virus activity in our area,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health.

By Oct. 25, the region could see somewhere between 15 active cases at the lowest end, and more than 100 active cases at the highest end, depending on how many cases of COVID-19 are brought back to the region after the long weekend.

“Our behaviour and adherence to public health measures make all the difference between these two different predictions,” the health unit said.

As of Thursday, the region only has 14 active cases of the coronavirus, much fewer than nearby urban centres like Ottawa, with 879 active cases, and Toronto, which stands at 792 active cases Thursday.

Moore said that if the region were to see 100 cases in the next couple of weeks, this could mean 1,000 close contacts having to be off work, as well as a strain on the local health-care system.

To keep numbers on the lower end of the modelling, KFL&A Public Health is suggesting that residents do not leave the area for their Thanksgiving celebrations.

The public health unit has given the following tips on how residents should celebrate their holiday weekend:

Stay within your own household.

Consider a virtual meal with the rest of your family, especially those who are elderly or more vulnerable.

If you must have travellers or travel, do a risk assessment and screen for symptoms using the province’s screening tool.

Try entertaining outdoors.

Wear a face covering and stay two metres apart.

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often.

Stay home if you are sick.

Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

The public health unit has specifically been targeting post-secondary students in its social media marketing, considering many Queen’s and St. Lawrence College students may not be from the region, and would have family to visit outside the area over the holiday weekend.

Stay local post-secondary students. Travelling outside of #KFLA can be high-risk this Thanksgiving. Give thanks not COVID-19 to your housemates. #COVID19KFLA #Thanksgiving2020 pic.twitter.com/sX6tVgsTrh — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) October 8, 2020