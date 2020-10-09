What’s open — and what’s closed — in Peterborough during Thanksgiving weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s a look at which businesses and services will be open and which will be closed in Peterborough this Thanksgiving weekend:

COVID-19 testing

Drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park: Open Monday (by appointment only)

Peterborough Regional Health Centre assessment centre: Closed Monday

Alcohol

The Beer Store: Regular hours Saturday and Sunday; Open Monday drive-thru at 1900 Lansdowne St. West 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; all others will be closed.

LCBO: All stores closed Monday; regular hours Saturday and Sunday.

Publican House Brewery (B-300 Charlotte St.): Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Municipal/provincial services

Banks: All closed

City Hall: Closed Monday

City childcare services: Closed Monday

Social services: Office closed Monday; emergency shelters open (call 705-926-0096)

Bensfort Road landfill site: Closed Monday

Garbage, recycling, green waste collection: No change Monday

Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Road): Open Monday

Hazardous and electronic waste depot (400 Pido Rd.): Closed Monday

Peterborough Airport: Regular hours

Peterborough Transit: Regular hours on Saturday and Sunday; holiday schedule on Monday 8 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. Route times available on the city’s website.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N): Closed on Monday

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed Monday

Peterborough Public Health (185 King St.): Closed for the weekend and Monday. In an emergency, call on-call staff at 705-743-1000.

Public works: Phone line available 24 hours a day telephone (705-745-1386)

Peterborough and the Kawarthas Visitor Centre (270 George St. N): Open Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Recreation/Attractions

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Open Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Monday. Must book by appointment. Call 705-743-9179.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Mapleridge Recreation Centre (1085 Brealey Dr.): Closed due to pandemic

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Closed Saturday; open Sunday and Monday noon to 5 p.m. Must book by appointment by calling 705-743-5180 or online.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Closed Monday; open on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Peterborough YMCA: Closed Monday; open Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (closed 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m for deep cleaning)

Riverview Park and Zoo: Closed Monday. Limited group tours available Saturday. Visit online to book.

Trent-Severn Waterway: Open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Grocery/shopping

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed on Monday; open Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Foodland (760 Sherbrooke St and 142 Hunter St. E): Both open on Monday (Sherbrooke 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Hunter 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Franz’s Butcher Shop: Closed on Monday; open Saturday 8 a.m. -6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.;

Fresh Co. (950 Lansdowne St. W and 181 Brock St.): Both closed on Monday; regular hours Saturday and Sunday.

Greg’s No Frills (230 George St. N): Closed on Monday

Lansdowne Place: Closed on Monday; Open Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Metro Peterborough (1154 Chemong Rd): Closed on Monday; regular hours Saturday and Sunday

Morello’s Independent Grocer: Closed on Monday; open Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m

No Frills (Chub and Nikki’s, 1866 Lansdowne St. W.): Closed on Monday

Peterborough Square: Closed on Monday

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed Monday; Open Saturday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both closed on Monday; open Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W): Both closed on Monday; open Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Pharmacies

Brookdale IDA Pharmacy (829 Chemong Rd.) : Closed Monday

Mather and Bell Pharmacy: Closed Sunday and Monday

Medical Centre Pharmacy (707 Charlotte St): Closed Sunday and Monday

Rexall (1154 Chemong Rd.): Open Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and Monday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Rexall (85 George St. N.): Open Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Monday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart (971 Chemong Rd., 250 Charlotte St. and 1875 Lansdowne St. W): All open Saturday, Sunday and Monday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart (741 Lansdowne St. W.): Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday 8 a.m. – midnight

Shoppers Drug Mart Simply Pharmacy (361 George St.): Closed Saturday through Monday

Sullivans IDA Pharmacy (71 Hunter St. E): Closed Sunday and Monday

Westmount Pharmacy: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

