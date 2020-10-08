Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 8

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

Employee at Mississauga McDonald’s tests positive for coronavirus

McDonald’s Canada says an employee from its location at 377 Burnhamthorpe Road East in Mississauga has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

The employee last worked at the fast-food restaurant on Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ontario’s patient ombudsman releases recommendations on LTC homes amid coronavirus 2nd wave

Ontario’s patient ombudsman has released a series of recommendations on reforming the province’s long-term care system to prepare for a resurgence of COVID-19.

The office began a formal investigation into long-term care in June after receiving hundreds of complaints in the early days of the pandemic.

In a special report made public Thursday, ombudsman Cathy Fooks says that investigation continues.

However, her office is making four “preliminary recommendations” aimed at improving Ontario’s response to COVID-19 and preparing for a second wave in long-term care.

797 new cases of coronavirus in Ontario, new provincial record

Ontario is reporting 797 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, a new provincial record of cases within a 24-hour period since the pandemic began. The total cumulative number of cases now stands at 56,742.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 265 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 182 in Ottawa, 134 in Peel Region, 78 in York Region and 33 in Halton Region. All other public health units in Ontario reported 25 or fewer cases.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province processed nearly 48,500 tests in the last 24 hours — which is also a new provincial record for tests.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,992 as four more deaths were reported. Resolved cases increased by 695 from the previous day.

COVID-19 in Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 822 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 453 among students and 139 among staff (230 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 100 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 352 cases reported among students and 95 cases among staff (164 individuals were not identified).

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 415 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Two schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 216 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of six more since the previous day.

COVID-19 in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,879 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of three deaths from the previous day. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

There are 57 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of four.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 153 active cases among long-term care residents and 172 active cases among staff — down by one case and up by seven cases respectively in the last day.

