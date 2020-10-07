Police investigate fire that destroyed house, damaged buildings in small N.L. town

Send this page to someone via email

A fire that raged in Heatherton, N.L., this morning and affected several buildings has been extinguished.

RCMP say the fire broke out in a vacant two-storey home at around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

It spread to an empty store nearby, and the heat from the flames damaged three other houses.

Fires in Heatherton are now extinguished and roads are passable #RCMPNL https://t.co/hh5MnlPd1G pic.twitter.com/5oYdRNOmjL — RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador (@RCMPNL) October 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Muriel Brown, who works at the local Home Hardware store, said the air in the town was thick with smoke and the flames were visible.

Police say the house where the fire began burned to the ground and is a complete loss, and their investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

Heatherton is on the west coast of Newfoundland, about 120 kilometres south of Corner Brook.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.