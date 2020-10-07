Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Fire

Police investigate fire that destroyed house, damaged buildings in small N.L. town

By The Staff The Canadian Press
A fire that raged in Heatherton, N.L., Thursday morning and affected several buildings has been extinguished.
N.L. RCMP

A fire that raged in Heatherton, N.L., this morning and affected several buildings has been extinguished.

RCMP say the fire broke out in a vacant two-storey home at around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

It spread to an empty store nearby, and the heat from the flames damaged three other houses.

Muriel Brown, who works at the local Home Hardware store, said the air in the town was thick with smoke and the flames were visible.

Police say the house where the fire began burned to the ground and is a complete loss, and their investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

Heatherton is on the west coast of Newfoundland, about 120 kilometres south of Corner Brook.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
FireNewfoundlandNLCorner BrookHeathertonHeatherton fire
