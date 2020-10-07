Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Alberta confirms 143 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday; numbers climbing in Edmonton

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 7, 2020 5:40 pm
Click to play video '‘Alarming trend’ linked to rise in Alberta COVID-19 cases: Hinshaw' ‘Alarming trend’ linked to rise in Alberta COVID-19 cases: Hinshaw
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is warning of an alarming trend linked to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the province. Dr. Deena Hinshaw says 11 per cent of active cases are still going to work and social gatherings while symptomatic and awaiting test results. As Lauren Pullen reports, Hinshaw is renewing her call for caution over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The province confirmed another 143 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Alberta Health announced.

There were 1,910 active cases in the province, with 1,085 of those cases in the Edmonton zone.

Cases have been rising steadily in that zone over the last few weeks, and the health minister announced Wednesday voluntary health measures are coming for the region.

Read more: Voluntary public health measures coming for Edmonton zone amid rise in COVID-19 cases: Alberta health minister

As of Wednesday’s reporting, there were 620 active cases in the Calgary zone, 30 in the central zone, 78 active cases in the south zone and 90 in the north zone. There were seven active cases not associated with a specific zone.

Click to play video 'Greater than 99% of children who go for COVID-19 testing are negative: Hinshaw' Greater than 99% of children who go for COVID-19 testing are negative: Hinshaw
Greater than 99% of children who go for COVID-19 testing are negative: Hinshaw

There were 66 people in hospital and 13 of those people were in intensive care units on Wednesday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

No additional deaths were reported, so Alberta’s death toll remains at 281.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To date, Alberta has performed 1,456,219 COVID-19 tests and 17,163 people have recovered from the disease since the pandemic was declared in March.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta CoronavirusAlberta healthAlberta COVID-19Alberta COVID-19 UpdateAlberta Coronavirus UpdateAlberta COVID-19 numbersAlberta coronavirus numbersAlberta COVID-19 ratesAlberta coronavirus rates
Flyers
More weekly flyers