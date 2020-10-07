Alberta confirms 143 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday; numbers climbing in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The province confirmed another 143 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Alberta Health announced.

There were 1,910 active cases in the province, with 1,085 of those cases in the Edmonton zone.

Cases have been rising steadily in that zone over the last few weeks, and the health minister announced Wednesday voluntary health measures are coming for the region.

As of Wednesday’s reporting, there were 620 active cases in the Calgary zone, 30 in the central zone, 78 active cases in the south zone and 90 in the north zone. There were seven active cases not associated with a specific zone.

0:39 Greater than 99% of children who go for COVID-19 testing are negative: Hinshaw Greater than 99% of children who go for COVID-19 testing are negative: Hinshaw

There were 66 people in hospital and 13 of those people were in intensive care units on Wednesday.

No additional deaths were reported, so Alberta’s death toll remains at 281.

To date, Alberta has performed 1,456,219 COVID-19 tests and 17,163 people have recovered from the disease since the pandemic was declared in March.