Quebec delays school board elections, citing coronavirus concerns

The Quebec government is postponing elections at English school boards due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Premier François Legault announced the decision Wednesday during an update on the evolving health crisis.
He said the delay for the elections comes on the heels of advice from public health authorities.
“Right now we had a recommendation from the public health this morning to postpone these elections because of the actual situation with the pandemic,” he told reporters in Quebec City.
“We always follow the recommendations of public health.”
The elections for the English-language school boards were set for Nov. 1.
