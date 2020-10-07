Menu

Education

Quebec delays school board elections, citing coronavirus concerns

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to a question during a news conference in Montreal, on Monday, September 28, 2020.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to a question during a news conference in Montreal, on Monday, September 28, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government is postponing elections at English school boards due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier François Legault announced the decision Wednesday during an update on the evolving health crisis.

Read more: Joe Ortona acclaimed as new EMSB chair as most commissioners face no opposition

He said the delay for the elections comes on the heels of advice from public health authorities.

“Right now we had a recommendation from the public health this morning to postpone these elections because of the actual situation with the pandemic,” he told reporters in Quebec City.

Trending Stories

“We always follow the recommendations of public health.”

The elections for the English-language school boards were set for Nov. 1.

Click to play video 'Meet the EMSB’s new chair' Meet the EMSB’s new chair
Meet the EMSB’s new chair

 

