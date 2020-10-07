36 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 992

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 36 new novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 992, including 39 deaths, and signifying the region’s largest number of daily new cases since the start of the pandemic.

Fourteen of the new cases are related to Simcoe Manor long-term care home’s COVID-19 outbreak in Beeton, Ont., where most residents who have tested positive are more than 80 years old.

Nine of the other new cases are in Barrie, while five are in Innisfil, two are in Bradford, two are in Essa and two others are in New Tecumseth. The rest of the new cases are in Collingwood and Huntsville.

Three of the cases are community-acquired, while three are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. One case is a result of a workplace outbreak, while the rest are under investigation.

Since Sunday, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit has reported 74 new COVID-19 cases, including 33 cases that are associated with the Simcoe Manor outbreak. One-third of all the new cases reported in October have been associated with institutional outbreaks.

Of the health unit’s 992 total cases, 86 per cent — or 855 — have recovered, while one is in hospital.

There are currently six COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at three long-term care homes and three workplaces. In total, there have been 29 outbreaks — at 16 long-term care facilities, seven workplaces, five retirement homes and one group home.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 583 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial case count to 55,945, including 1,876 deaths.

