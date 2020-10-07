Menu

Crime

Suspect pulls gun following dispute in St. Thomas: Police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 7, 2020 3:47 pm
Police are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on someone in St. Thomas early Wednesday morning. St. Thomas Police Service

Police in St. Thomas are looking to identify a suspect that they say pulled a gun on another person Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a domestic dispute on Hiawatha Street, near Owaissa Street, around midnight Wednesday morning after receiving reports of a man assaulting a woman on the street.

Police say a witness to the dispute tried to intervene when the man pulled a gun on him. The suspect and the woman fled the area before police arrived.

Police say the suspect has a slim build and facial hair. He was wearing a backwards baseball hat, a green hoody, dark pants, sneakers and a backpack with a single strap slung over his right shoulder to his left hip.

Anyone with information about the incident or can help identify the suspect is asked to contact St. Thomas police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeOntarioPoliceSuspectCrime StoppersSt. ThomasSt. Thomas Police Service
