Unanswered distress calls: Overdose response requires political will, community members say

Send this page to someone via email

Alice Dumais has seen two people overdose in the span of a week.

She said community members revived them with Naloxone, but she has friends and family members who met a much darker fate.

“I beg some of them not to do (drugs) and I ask them if they realize that people are dropping like flies,” the Saskatoon woman told Global News in an interview.

Read more: Saskatchewan health minister responds to potential record drug overdose numbers

Drug overdose deaths in Saskatchewan have nearly tripled since 2010, when 78 people died.

In the first eight months of the year, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service recorded 40 confirmed and 190 suspected overdose deaths, for a combined total of 230 deaths. There were 158 deaths in 2019 and 171 deaths in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Dumais said this year’s statistics scare her.

“I think, ‘Oh my God, that could’ve been me. Oh my God, that could’ve been my kid,’” she said.

Overdose response ‘a joke’

Harm reduction professionals say the COVID-19 pandemic has made a bad situation worse.

Jason Mercredi, executive director for Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR), said the drug supply was disrupted when international borders closed. Since then, he said much of the supply has been tainted.

“Really, it doesn’t matter what street drug people think they’re doing. The likelihood is fentanyl is in there,” Mercredi said.

PHR clients worry about their safety, he said.

“They’re saying that one day they talk to somebody and the next day, they’re dead,” he said.

“We only think that’s going to get worse with winter.”

He characterizes the province’s current approach to overdoses as “a joke.”

Story continues below advertisement

Alice Dumais has witnessed Saskatchewan’s overdose crisis firsthand. She says the province’s response isn’t good enough. Devon Latchuk / Global News

Dumais echoed that concern, saying it’s up to the province to prevent more deaths, but the current government isn’t doing enough.

She said she’s recovering from crystal meth and cocaine addictions, which is particularly challenging because she’s homeless.

“I feel that they’re not there at all for anybody out there struggling,” she said.

“I wish that they would go ahead and do what they promise to do — to help people any way they can.”

No addictions plans announced 9 days into campaigning

Since the writs were drawn up on Sept. 29, the leaders of Saskatchewan’s two most prominent political parties have discussed the crisis while on the campaign trail, saying things that have already been said: the situation is dire and something needs to be done about it.

Story continues below advertisement

Neither the Saskatchewan Party nor the Saskatchewan NDP have made any robust platform announcements about addictions response.

NDP Saskatoon-Fairview candidate Vicki Mowat said the party will release a crystal meth and opioid misuse strategy in the coming days.

“We do need to make investments now to make sure that people are able to seek help,” Mowat told Global News on Tuesday. “They can’t seek help if they’re not alive.”

Overdose deaths are trending upward in Saskatchewan.

Last week, party leader Ryan Meili said an NDP government would finance the province’s first supervised consumption site in Saskatoon, which is currently operating on the community’s dime.

Prairie Harm Reduction raised money to hire a paramedic to run the site after the organization was denied $1.3 million to run the facility in the latest provincial budget.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe has been questioned extensively on why that funding was denied. He has said the decision was made based on budget priorities.

Moe has repeatedly touted his government’s previous spending on addictions and mental health, including on a crystal meth treatment centre in Estevan.

“This is a challenge that is occurring across the nation,” Moe said at a campaign event on Tuesday. “But it’s one that, most certainly, we are committed to continuing to fund and continuing to manage with outcomes in mind.”

A Sask Party spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on whether the party will announce new addictions funding commitments before election day on Oct. 26.

‘We’re looking for concrete steps’

Mercredi said he’s not impressed by anything politicians have said on the campaign trail.

“We’re looking for concrete steps. We’re not looking for past investments or maybes for the future,” he said. “We need to know what’s happening now.”

The province has offloaded responsibility onto front-line workers, Mercredi said.

“Sending first responders out literally should be our last resort, but it seems to be our first line of defence,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Sunday morning, the Regina Police Service said there have been 830 overdose calls this year.

In Saskatoon, Medavie Health Services West said it responded to 100 overdose calls from July 27 to Aug. 3.

Emergency service providers in Saskatchewan take different approaches to publicly reporting overdoses, and Mercredi said a more cohesive system is needed.

He wants the publicly funded Saskatchewan Health Authority to release weekly reports on drug trends and overdoses.

“Anything is better than nothing,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Basically, we’ve got to track them down and shame them publicly into addressing this issue, which is pathetic.”

The SHA has restricted public communications during the writ period and did not respond to a request for comment.

Are you or someone you know struggling with addiction? Here’s a list of resources you can use to get help.

A list of addiction services in different communities is available here.

To find a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Central Saskatchewan, click here.

To find a local Alcoholics Anonymous group, click here.

The province’s healthline is available 24-7 at 811 or 1-877-800-0002.

The problem gambling helpline is available 24-7 at 1-800-306-6789.