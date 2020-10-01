Saskatchewan’s first supervised consumption site opens as overdose deaths spike

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s first supervised drug consumption site opened quietly on Thursday morning, the front door frequented by camera crews but few clients.

The executive director of Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR), the Saskatoon organization that runs the facility at 1516 20th Street, said a splashy ribbon cutting ceremony didn’t seem appropriate.

“We’ll do the grand opening when we secure that $1.3 million from provincial funding,” Jason Mercredi told Global News in an interview.

PHR, formerly called AIDS Saskatoon, crowdfunded about $50,000 to hire a paramedic after the government declined to fund the site in the most recent provincial budget.

The paramedic will operate the facility from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, serving up to 72 people a day.

“With our limited funding, that’s what we’re able to do at this point in time,” Mercredi said.

In the future, he hopes to have two medical staff on site at all times.

While the full vision for the overdose prevention facility hasn’t been realized, Mercredi said it’s needed now more than ever.

This year is considered one of the deadliest on record for overdoses in Saskatchewan. As of August, the provincial coroners service recorded 40 confirmed and 190 suspected deaths related to overdoses.

The combined total of 230 is up from 171 deaths in all of 2017 and 158 deaths in 2018.

‘Much like going to the clinic’

One PHR worker said Thursday’s slow start was expected, as it will take time for people to get comfortable with using the site.

“Folks are so used to being penalized and attacked for this kind of behaviour,” said Julia Holiday-Scott, PHR’s support services director.

“They’re really hesitant to believe that they can come inside and that we’re just going to be supportive and that we’re just here to make sure that they’re safe.”

Clients are greeted at the door by a PHR worker, who helps them register and tells them how to use the facility.

Once inside, clients are taken to a booth or the smoking room where they can use drugs under the supervision of a paramedic.

After that, they’re directed to PHR’s drop-in centre, where they’re connected with support staff.

“A lot of times, people think it’s a free-for-all or a party in there. It’s not,” Mercredi said. “It’s much like going to the clinic.”

Staff will measure the success of the site by tracking overdose reversal and referrals to health and social services.

Moe won’t commit to funding, but Meili on board

Pressed on the topic of overdose deaths on Wednesday, Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe would not commit to funding the supervised consumption site if re-elected.

“There’s nothing saying that we wouldn’t look at funding that as well as other initiatives in the future,” Moe told reporters at a campaign event.

“There’s a finite amount of investment that is available and we’ll continue to allocate it in what we feel is the best interest and with best outcomes for the people of the province.”

The province has invested in addictions and mental health services elsewhere, Moe said, pointing to a new crystal meth treatment centre in Estevan.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili said if elected, his government would bankroll the supervised consumption site to reduce overdose deaths and HIV transmission.

“We need to take the evidence-based steps to prevent those deaths and prevent that transmission of illness,” he said at a campaign event on Thursday.

“People are losing family members.”

PHR has never gotten a straight answer about why they were denied government funding, Mercredi said.

“The community has been backing us time and time again,” he said. “They’ve been backing us with their dollars during an economic slowdown, so you can’t tell me that people in this community don’t view this as needed.”

Are you or someone you know struggling with addiction? Here’s a list of resources you can use to get help.

To find your local Alcoholics Anonymous group, click here.

The province’s healthline is available 24-7 at 811 or 1-877-800-0002.

A list of addiction services in different communities is available here.

The problem gambling helpline is available 24-7 at 1-800-306-6789.

