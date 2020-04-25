Struggling with an addiction in Canada? These resources can help

Send this page to someone via email

Addiction is more common than perhaps we’d like to admit: an estimated six million Canadians will meet the criteria for addiction in the course of their lifetime.

It isn’t a choice, although experts say it’s often portrayed as such, which only serves to further stigmatize those who are struggling.

“Sure, we’ll make the decision to use (the first time), but nobody decides to live that lifestyle,” Kim Hellemans, chair of the neuroscience department at Carleton University in Ottawa, told Global News last year.

To distinguish between finding it hard to say no and a substance use disorder, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) qualifies addiction with the four Cs: craving, loss of control of amount or frequency of use, compulsion to use and using despite the consequences.

CAMH offers plenty of starting points if you or someone you love is struggling with an addiction.

It has a free online tutorial, an addiction information guide and advice for how to spot and talk about a substance use disorder. It even has information for children who worry their parents are drinking too much.

If you need help close to you, here are some resources to get you started — everything from publicly funded programs to 24-7 helplines and crisis lines.

Click to skip ahead to find the resources where you live: Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Quebec.

Remember, as you go, to be gentle with yourself.

As Dr. Raj Bhatla, chief of staff and psychiatrist-in-chief at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre, notes:

“Many parts of our society see (addiction) as a social weakness or an individual weakness, and that’s not OK.” Tweet This

Ontario

To find your local Alcoholics Anonymous group, click here.

For addiction treatment centres across the province, click here.

ConnexOntario offers services and information for people experiencing problems with alcohol and drugs, mental illness and/or gambling. Their phone line is open 24-7 at 1-866-531-2600. You can also web chat or email ConnexOntario.

If you’re a post-secondary student in Ontario or Nova Scotia, Good2Talk offers confidential text and phone support.

Distress and Crisis Ontario can connect you with the 24-7 distress centre near you.

In Toronto, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) offers a number of different programs. You can look at its online directory or call 416-535-8501, ext. 2.

Manitoba

To find your local Alcoholics Anonymous group, click here.

The Addictions Foundation of Manitoba offers addictions services across the province. Call its helpline at 1-855-662-6605.

Call the 24-hour problem gambling helpline at 1-800-463-1554.

The Manitoba Suicide Prevention & Support Line operates 24-7 at 1-877-435-7170, or you can visit www.reasontolive.ca.

The Klinic Crisis line operates 24-7 at 204-786-8686 or 1-888-322-3019.

Manitoba Farm, Rural & Northern Support Services is available Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1-866-367-3276.

Saskatchewan

To find your local Alcoholics Anonymous group, click here.

The province’s healthline is available 24-7 at 811 or 1-877-800-0002.

A list of addiction services in different communities is available here.

The problem gambling helpline is available 24-7 at 1-800-306-6789.

Alberta

To find your local Alcoholics Anonymous group, click here.

The province’s addiction helpline is available 24-7 at 1-866-332-2322.

The province’s mental health helpline is available 24-7 at 1-877-303-2642.

If you need help figuring out where to start, call the province’s Health Link at any hour of the day at 811.

British Columbia

To find your local Alcoholics Anonymous group, click here.

The Alcohol and Drug Information Referral Service is available 24-7 at 604-660-9382 or 1-800-663-1441.

HealthLink BC is available 24-7 to answer health information questions by calling 811.

British Columbia 310Mental Health Support offers a confidential crisis line 24-7 at 310-6789 (no need to dial area code). It also offers a separate 24-7 crisis line for suicide at 1-800-784-2433.

Yukon

To find your local Alcoholics Anonymous group, click here.

Yukon Mental Wellness and Substance Use Services are available Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 867-456-3838.

Voluntary withdrawal management services are available in Whitehorse and can be reached at 867-667-8473 or 1-866-456-3838.

Northwest Territories

To find your local Alcoholics Anonymous group, click here.

To find a counsellor in your community, click here.

If you’re trying to quit smoking, the NWT Quitline is available 24-7 at 1-866-286-5099.

The territories’ helpline is available 24-7 at 1-800-661-0844.

Nunavut

The Kamatsiaqtut Helpline is available 24 hours a day. If you’re in Iqaluit, call 867 979 3333. If you’re outside of Iqaluit or in Nunavumiut, call: 1-800-265-333. You can also visit them online by clicking here.

Newfoundland and Labrador

To find your local Alcoholics Anonymous group, click here. Try Bridge the gApp, an online resource created by the government to connect you with local resources. The youth version of the resource can be found here. The province’s mental health crisis line is available 24 hours a day at 1-888-737-4668.



Prince Edward Island

Need urgent help? Call Health PEI toll-free at 1-888-299-8399. Otherwise, here are some island resources:

The Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility in Charlottetown can be reached at 902-368-4120 or 1-888-299-8399.

To find your local Alcoholics Anonymous group, click here.

The P.E.I. gambling support line is available at 1-855-255-4255.

To reach the Smokers’ Helpline, call 1-877-513-533 or click here.

For counselling services in your region:

Souris: 902-687-7110 Montague: 902-838-0960 Charlottetown: 902-569-0524 or 1-888-299-8399 toll-free Summerside: 902-888-8380



Alberton: 902-853-0401



Nova Scotia

To find your local Alcoholics Anonymous group, click here.

A provincial mental health crisis line is available 24-7 at 1-888-429-8167.

The health authority’s addiction services are available Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Call 1-855-922-1122.

Search for the resources closest to you that match your needs by using the government’s programs directory here.

If you’re a post-secondary student in Ontario or Nova Scotia, Good2Talk offers confidential text and phone support.

New Brunswick

To find your local Alcoholics Anonymous group, click here.

To find the provincial addiction services office in your region, go here.

To access information specific to your circumstances, you can call Tele-Care 24-7 at 811.

Quebec

To find your local Alcoholics Anonymous group, click here.

The provincial helpline service is available 24-7 by calling 514-527-2626 in Montreal or 1-800-265-2626 outside of Montreal.

Info-Social is another provincial 24-7 line for those needing psychosocial supports. Call 1-877-644‑4545.

Tel-jeunes offers support specifically for young people. Call 1-800-263-2266. It also offers a text messaging service between 8 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. at 514-600-1002.

Online resources

If you’re looking for judgment-free places to discuss addiction, here are some support groups:

The Parents of Children Struggling with Drugs or Alcohol: visit or join here.

The Addict’s Mom Group: don’t be fooled by the name — the Canadian group is for anyone whose loved ones are struggling. The group is not recommended for recovering addicts who have been sober for less than 12 months. Visit or join here.

Families for Addiction Recovery: this group recommends books, online support tools, and other community resources. Visit here.

Do you have a resource you’d like Global to consider adding to the list? Email jane.gerster@globalnews.ca.