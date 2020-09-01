Global News at 10 Regina September 1 2020 10:05am 01:47 Saskatchewan families advocate for urgent solutions to overdose crisis Overdosing is a constant and often deadly risk for people living with addiction. Families and survivors shared their stories for international overdose awareness day. Saskatchewan families advocate for urgent solutions to overdose crisis <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7309517/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7309517/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?