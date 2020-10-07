Calgary’s Mill Street Brew Pub closed by AHS for health order violations, lack of distancing

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services has closed down Calgary’s Mill Street Brew Pub after the business broke numerous health orders, including ignoring physical distancing rules.

In a closure order dated Oct. 5, AHS said the pub had broken Order 25 from Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, which says businesses must comply with rules and guidelines outlined by the province to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

AHS said that Mill Street Brew Pub, on 17 Avenue, had broken seven different guidelines, including hosting an indoor event with 85 people in attendance with no physical distancing measures.

According to health officials, people were crowded with no physical distancing in the upper and lower areas of the restaurants, and there were also customers seated at the bar with “no barrier installed to prevent contamination of food, food contact surfaces and glassware.”

The closure order notes that there were also people crowding around the bar ordering drinks, one table was noted to have seven people seated at it, and “multiple dining parties were seated less than two metres apart.”

The final broken guideline that was noted in the closure order was that “a patron served food from the buffet using their hands.”

Ernie Tsu, the president of the Alberta Hospitality Association, said Wednesday that while he was shocked at the broken guidelines, for the most part, businesses in the province have been following the rules.

“If the infractions are true, that location needs to do a better job of following the guidelines that are in place,” Tsu said.

“The last thing anyone wants is any type of re-closure or curfew… I’d say almost all restaurants have done a very good job of going over and above the restrictive guidelines laid down for COVID.” Tweet This

He added that the association is planning to meet with chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw next Wednesday to discuss how inspectors across the province can be more aligned with their inspections.

“Our whole association’s been experiencing a number of issues with differing reports from inspector to inspector,” Tsu said. “[There’s a] difference in reports from inspector to inspector… It’s almost like each inspector has their own take on what the guidelines are saying.”

Tsu added that from what he’s heard from business operators, once a public complaint is made towards a restaurant, they are inspected multiple times by AHS.

While the official order is dated Oct. 5, it also says that management were verbally notified of the closure order on Oct. 2.

The owners of the Mill Street Brew Pub will now have to complete a written plan for its reopening, including details on capacity, distancing and buffet service details.

The pub will also need to close the bar or install barriers, distance tables and stop bar order service.

Calgary’s Mill Street Brew Pub was closed by Alberta Health Services on Oct. 5, 2020. Global News

It will be closed until Alberta Health Services rescinds the order.

