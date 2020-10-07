Guelph reports 5 new coronavirus cases, total count rises to 335

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph, Ont., reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the city’s total to 335.

There are now 30 active cases in the city, which is up five from the previous day, however no one is being treated in the hospital.

Guelph’s health unit reported that 294 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have been resolved.

The death toll in the city remains at 11 and hasn’t changed since June.

Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment clinic has conducted 41,075 tests since it opened in March. While the vast majority have come back negative, there are 2,756 tests pending.

Story continues below advertisement

A COVID-19 outbreak has ended at the Guelph YMCA child care facility where one child previously tested positive. An outbreak continues at Kids Come First Daycare.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There is no longer an active case at École Arbour Vista Public School on McCann Street, according to the school board’s website.

Five other schools in Guelph are each reporting a single case, however, all schools in the city remain open.

The University of Guelph has connected four cases to its campus, but two of them appear to be resolved.

0:44 Coronavirus: Ontario surpasses 4 million total COVID-19 tests performed Coronavirus: Ontario surpasses 4 million total COVID-19 tests performed

Wellington County reported two new cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 108. Among those, eight cases are active, 98 are resolved and two have been fatal.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reported 583 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 55,945. Most of the new cases were recorded in Toronto and Ottawa.

Ontario has 195 people hospitalized, which is up three from the previous day.