Simcoe Manor COVID-19 outbreak worsens with 3 total resident deaths reported

The COVID-19 outbreak at Simcoe Manor long-term care home in Beeton, Ont., has worsened as the facility is now reporting a total three deaths among its residents.

Previously, two residents were reported to have died at the facility, although one wasn’t confirmed to have COVID-19. That resident’s test result has since come back, showing they tested positive for the virus.

As of Tuesday, Simcoe Manor has 31 positive coronavirus cases — 24 among residents and seven among staff. Of the 24 positive test results among residents, 17 cases are asymptomatic.

“Staff continue to monitor these residents closely,” Simcoe County officials say. “All staff were tested on October 5 and we continue to monitor for these results.”

The outbreak is affecting four units at Simcoe Manor.

