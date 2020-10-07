Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Simcoe Manor COVID-19 outbreak worsens with 3 total resident deaths reported

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 11:55 am
Click to play video 'Is Ontario doing enough to protect long-term care residents?' Is Ontario doing enough to protect long-term care residents?
Family caregiving expert Vivian Stamatopoulos shares her insights on the Ford government’s new protocols for long-term care residences and if the province is doing enough to support them.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Simcoe Manor long-term care home in Beeton, Ont., has worsened as the facility is now reporting a total three deaths among its residents.

Previously, two residents were reported to have died at the facility, although one wasn’t confirmed to have COVID-19. That resident’s test result has since come back, showing they tested positive for the virus.

Read more: COVID-19 case count at Simcoe Manor long-term care home rises to 22

As of Tuesday, Simcoe Manor has 31 positive coronavirus cases — 24 among residents and seven among staff. Of the 24 positive test results among residents, 17 cases are asymptomatic.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Staff continue to monitor these residents closely,” Simcoe County officials say. “All staff were tested on October 5 and we continue to monitor for these results.”

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak is affecting four units at Simcoe Manor.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Tam says she’s ‘really concerned’ about long-term care homes amid 2nd wave of COVID-19' Coronavirus: Tam says she’s ‘really concerned’ about long-term care homes amid 2nd wave of COVID-19
Coronavirus: Tam says she’s ‘really concerned’ about long-term care homes amid 2nd wave of COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesSimcoe ManorSimcoe Manor coronavirusSimcoe Manor covid-19Simcoe Manor long-term care homeSimcoe Manor nursing home
Flyers
More weekly flyers