COVID-19 case count at Simcoe Manor long-term care home rises to 22

The County of Simcoe has confirmed that a total of 22 people — 16 residents and six staff — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Simcoe Manor long-term care home in Beeton, Ont.

On Monday, the region’s health unit confirmed two staff members who were isolating at home had tested positive for the coronavirus, while residents’ test results from Friday were being returned.

“We also received 21 resident test results today that were negative,” county officials said Monday. “All positive cases remain isolated to the same three resident care units at Simcoe Manor.”

So far, one resident at Simcoe Manor has passed away due to COVID-19. Another resident passed away over the weekend, but their coronavirus test results have not yet returned.

“On behalf of county council, I send our best wishes to everyone impacted at Simcoe Manor and our condolences to the family and loved ones of the two residents who sadly passed away over the weekend,” Simcoe County Warden George Cornell said in a statement.

“This is a serious virus, but I’m confident that the knowledge, skill and dedication of our staff and leadership team will see us through these difficult times.”

Officials say they’re working with Ontario Health’s Central Local Health Integration Network, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and the Stevenson Memorial Hospital.

