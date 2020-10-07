Bill Kelly: Doug Ford’s mixed messaging on coronavirus erodes his credibility

Send this page to someone via email

During the first few months of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, Premier Doug Ford received high marks for his government’s handling of the crisis, and he saw his personal popularity rise from the dumpster to the stratosphere.

Today, however, the mixed messaging and contrarian rules and regulations dealing with the second wave of COVID-19 have many Ontarians wondering if the premier knows what he’s doing.

We’ve gone through three stages of recovery and things seemed to be going well until the predicted second wave of the coronavirus descended upon us.

To be sure, our lax adherence to the rules and regulations to combat the spread of COVID-19 have at least, in part, fuelled the rise in new cases, but the question many are asking is, why is Ford’s new set of restrictions targeting family activities?

Story continues below advertisement

Why are we being told to cancel family get-togethers for Thanksgiving because of the threat of virus spread while we are still able to visit restaurants and bars or go shopping, where we mingle with perfect strangers?

For the most part, we’ve been compliant with the COVID-19 regulations and we did a pretty good job of slowing the increase in new cases.

Would a gathering among family members, who we’ve probably already been associating with in our bubble, really be a super spreader for the virus?

Valid questions, Mr. Premier, that deserve answers.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

​

Story continues below advertisement