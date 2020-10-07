Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 7

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

TDSB moves hundreds of elementary teachers to online classes

Canada’s largest school district is moving hundreds of elementary school teachers from in-person to online classes.

The Toronto District School Board says the changes, which take effect next week, are meant to balance out the ratio of students to teachers across the system.

The board says there are about 63,000 students taking part in online classes — more than anticipated — and some have yet to be assigned a teacher.

Read more: TDSB moves hundreds of elementary teachers to online classes

583 new coronavirus cases in Ontario on Wednesday

Ontario is reporting 583 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 55,945.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 180 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 121 in Ottawa, 75 in York Region, 70 in Peel Region, 25 in Hamilton and 23 in Simcoe Muskoka.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,988 as one more death was reported. Resolved cases increased by 707 from the previous day.

The province processed nearly 43,300 tests in the last 24 hours.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 722 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 402 among students and 117 among staff (203 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 111 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 379 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Two schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 210 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 23 more since the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,876 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of one death from the previous day. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

There are 531 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of two.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 154 active cases among long-term care residents and 165 active cases among staff, up by 18 and zero cases respectively in the last day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.