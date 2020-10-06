Coldstream homicide victim had ‘extensive’ criminal past

Send this page to someone via email

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating two homicides in the North Okanagan in the span of less than two weeks.

In one case a man was shot and in another a woman’s remains were found in a burnt-out vehicle.

Both the victims have been involved with the criminal justice system in Whitehorse, raising questions about whether their untimely deaths are connected.

“The same Major Crime Unit has conduct of both of those investigations. Of course they are mindful of (the cases) connectivity through geographical location, but they have not yet made any clear connections.,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“Of course that is something that they will be considering as they advance both of those investigations forward.”

In the most recent case, police were called to the area of Kalamalka Road and Howe Drive in Coldstream after Zacheriah Bradley, 27, showed up at a house in medical distress.

He had been shot, police said.

A Parole Board of Canada document, from earlier this year, calls Bradley’s criminal history “extensive and diverse.”

The Parole Board decision details sentences for drug trafficking, weapons and assault offenses.

In a 2014 incident, the Parole Board says, Bradley attacked people with a hammer and bear spray leaving one person in need of 16 staples in the back of his head.

Bradley’s criminal record is raising questions about whether organized crime or the drug trade played a role in his death.

“Of course our investigators are going to look at that possibility,” Cpl. O’Donaghey said.

“At this time all I can confirm…is that this individual was known to police.”

Read more: Vehicles towed from Coldstream home at the centre of police investigation

Police said when Bradley was found Thursday morning he was covered in blood and in need of medical attention.

After being shot, police said, Bradley had somehow gotten into the home of an EMT who lived in the area at around 3:30 a.m.

“It appears he was seeking help after being shot so there were several locations in that immediate area that were considered crime scenes,” Cpl. O’Donaghey.

“He did undergo emergency medical surgery but unfortunately he did not survive.”

Neighbours believe the injured man went door-to-door on the street that night before getting to the EMT’s house.

Bradley died hours later in hospital.

His death comes less than two weeks after the remains of 27 year old Erin Borgford were found in a burned out vehicle just off of Westside Road.

The Whitehorse woman was remembered in her obituary as resilient, with a brave heart and contagious smile.

Borgford was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in Whitehorse earlier this year along with two other people.

Both deaths remain under investigation. No arrests have been in either case.