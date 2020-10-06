Menu

Health

Top Trump aide Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus: reports

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 7:27 pm
Stephen Miller, a senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to U.S. media reports.

In a statement to CNN, Miller said he had been working remotely and self-isolating for the last five days, “testing negative every day through yesterday.”

Read more: Donald Trump leaves hospital, returns to White House after coronavirus treatment

“Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine,” the statement reads.

A senior administration official also confirmed to NBC Miller tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Read more: Trump aide Nicholas Luna tests positive for coronavirus: reports

Miller is the latest member of Trump’s inner circle to contract the virus in the last several days, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former campaign manager and counsellor Kellyanne Conway, current campaign manager Bill Stepien, senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and Trump’s assistant Nicholas Luna.

The news of Miller’s diagnosis comes a day after Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

The president spent three days at the hospital to receive treatment for COVID-19, after revealing he and his wife — first lady of the United States Melania Trump — had tested positive for the virus last week.

More to come.

