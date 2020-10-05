Donald Trump to leave hospital after coronavirus treatment

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump will leave the hospital where he has been receiving treatment for coronavirus on Monday evening.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good!” the president tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Trump has been in hospital for several days, after revealing that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 late Thursday night. First Lady Melania Trump, along with several other key White House administration members, have also tested positive for the virus.

Trump was last seen publicly Sunday as he rode in a vehicle with Secret Service members and waved to his supporters.

Trump has also continued to be vocal on Twitter while in hospital at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

On Twitter, the president also urged Americans to not be afraid of the coronavirus and carry on with their lives.

“We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge,” he said.

The virus has killed more than 209,000 Americans.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.