Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Donald Trump to leave hospital after coronavirus treatment

By Maham Abedi Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 3:14 pm
Click to play video 'President Donald Trump could leave the hospital soon: experts' President Donald Trump could leave the hospital soon: experts
WATCH: President Donald Trump could leave the hospital soon, experts say

U.S. President Donald Trump will leave the hospital where he has been receiving treatment for coronavirus on Monday evening.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good!” the president tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Trump has been in hospital for several days, after revealing that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 late Thursday night. First Lady Melania Trump, along with several other key White House administration members, have also tested positive for the virus.

Trump was last seen publicly Sunday as he rode in a vehicle with Secret Service members and waved to his supporters.

Trump has also continued to be vocal on Twitter while in hospital at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

On Twitter, the president also urged Americans to not be afraid of the coronavirus and carry on with their lives.

“We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge,” he said.

The virus has killed more than 209,000 Americans.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

