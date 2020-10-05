Menu

Comments

Politics

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

By Staff Reuters
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: White House started contact tracing before Hope Hicks diagnosis became public' Coronavirus: White House started contact tracing before Hope Hicks diagnosis became public
WATCH: White House started contact tracing before Hope Hicks diagnosis became public

WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday she tested positive for COVID-19, adding that she would begin quarantining and that the White House medical unit does not list any members of the press as close contacts.

Story continues below advertisement

“Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday,” McEnany said in a statement, referring to President Donald Trump’s adviser whose positive test results were revealed last Thursday, hours before Trump announced he and his wife also had contracted the deadly coronavirus.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

© 2020 Reuters
