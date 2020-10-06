Menu

News

Deadly fall at Myra Canyon Trestles near Kelowna

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Emergency crews were called out Tuesday afternoon for a rescue at Myra Canyon trestles near Kelowna.
Global News

Emergency officials on the scene of a fall at the Myra Canyon trestles near Kelowna have confirmed to Global News that a person has died.

Emergency crews responded to the area after 12 p.m. after receiving reports that someone went over an embankment.

Witnesses on the scene reported seeing fire crews, ambulance paramedics and police.

The initial call for help came in as a technical rescue.

What’s now a recovery is taking place at trestle number one.

The circumstances of the fall are not yet known.

The area is popular with hikers and bikers.

More to come.

 

KelownaMyra Canyon TrestlesMyra Canyon emergency
