Coronavirus: Cases hold at 130 for Peterborough, area; COVID-19 tracker in works

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, keeping the overall total at 130 for its jurisdiction.

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the 130 cases, nine are currently active and 119 are deemed resolved, unchanged from Monday’s update. Of the 130 cases, 53 per cent have been female and 47 per cent are male.

The health unit reports 33 of the cases have been between the age of 20 to 29, leading all age groups. Here is a breakdown of the age groups:

Under 20: 13 cases

20-29: 33 cases

30-39: 16 cases

40-49: 17 cases

50-59: 18 cases

60-69: 14 cases

70-79: 8 cases

80-89: 7 cases

90+: 4 cases

An outbreak also remains declared at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough after a second employee tested positive last month.

Since the pandemic began, two Peterborough residents have died of COVID-19 complications, with both deaths occurring in April.

The health unit also reported more than 31,000 people have been tested for the virus to date.

The drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park will continue until at least Friday before testing shifts to an appointment-only model.

Testing also continues at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s COVID-19 assessment centre.

The health unit is also working to launch a local COVID-19 tracker to share interactive COVID-19 data for Peterborough region.

It will be made available online.

“Please be patient as we work to get the software up and running,” the health unit stated Tuesday. “This may require refreshing the page or returning at a later time.”