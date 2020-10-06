Police investigate reported bank robbery in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a bank robbery that was reported on Tuesday in Halifax.

At around 12:20 p.m., police said they responded to a robbery that was reported at the RBC Royal Bank branch located at 5805 Almon St.

“A man entered the bank and demanded money. He fled the area on foot after being given an amount of cash by the employee,” police said in a news release.

According to police, no weapon was seen and no one reported any physical injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident or video from the area is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.