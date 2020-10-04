Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Halifax police investigating convenience store robbery

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 4, 2020 9:56 am
Police say no injuries were reported.
Police say no injuries were reported. Stelsone via Getty Images

Halifax police are investigating a robbery at the Needs Convenience store on Herring Cove Road on Sunday.

Police were called to the store at approximately 12:53 a.m.

It’s alleged that a lone man entered the store, produced a knife and demanded cash from the clerk.

Racial slurs found on sign directing visitors to Viola Desmond's headstone

He then fled the store on foot.

Police say the man is described as 18 to 20 years old with curly brown hair.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black fabric mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and was carrying a backpack.

The clerk was not injured.

Halifax police investigate Friday weapons complaint after traffic clash

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.

 

