Halifax police investigating convenience store robbery

Halifax police are investigating a robbery at the Needs Convenience store on Herring Cove Road on Sunday.
Police were called to the store at approximately 12:53 a.m.
It’s alleged that a lone man entered the store, produced a knife and demanded cash from the clerk.
He then fled the store on foot.
Police say the man is described as 18 to 20 years old with curly brown hair.
At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black fabric mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and was carrying a backpack.
The clerk was not injured.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.
