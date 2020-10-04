Halifax police investigating convenience store robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax police are investigating a robbery at the Needs Convenience store on Herring Cove Road on Sunday.

Police were called to the store at approximately 12:53 a.m.

It’s alleged that a lone man entered the store, produced a knife and demanded cash from the clerk.

He then fled the store on foot.

Police say the man is described as 18 to 20 years old with curly brown hair.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black fabric mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and was carrying a backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

The clerk was not injured.

Read more: Halifax police investigate Friday weapons complaint after traffic clash

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.