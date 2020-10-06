19 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region as total cases rise to 1,815

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 19 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 1,815.

Each 10-year age group under the age of 70 grew by at least two on Tuesday.

Another 17 people have been cleared of COVID-19, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 1,566.

These numbers push the total number of active cases up to 129, two more than Monday.

The agency says there have now been 140,491 coronavirus tests, 5,281 more than Friday’s update.

For the second straight day, a new outbreak has been declared at a retirement home in the area.

A staff member at Conestoga Lodge in Kitchener has tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, it was announced that a staff member had tested positive at the Pinehaven Nursing Home in Waterloo.

There are four other outbreaks in the area, including one each in the food and beverage sector, a congregate setting, a daycare and Cardinal Leger elementary school.

There have been no new cases reported in area schools since Sunday.

Ontario reported 548 new positive tests for the coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 55,362.

Tuesday’s case count is a decrease from Monday’s, which saw 615 new cases and Sunday’s with 566.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 201 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 90 in Peel Region, 62 in Ottawa, 56 in York Region and 30 in Halton Region.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,987 as seven more deaths were reported.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues