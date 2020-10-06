Ontario reports 548 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 548 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 55,362.

Tuesday’s case count is a decrease from Monday’s which saw 615 new cases and Sunday with 566.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 201 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 90 in Peel Region, 62 in Ottawa, 56 in York Region, 30 in Halton Region and 21 in Waterloo Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported 20 or fewer cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,987 as seven more deaths were reported.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province processed more than 42,000 tests in the last 24 hours.

Roughly 1.3 per cent of Tuesday’s tests were positive for coronavirus.

A total of 4,169,346 tests have been completed since the pandemic began. There is currently a backlog of 55,483 tests that need results.

Elliott also said 61 per cent of the cases are people under the age of 40.

Ontario is reporting 548 cases of #COVID19 as over 42,000 tests were completed. Locally, there are 201 new cases in Toronto, 90 in Peel, 62 in Ottawa and 56 in York Region. 61% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 546 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 6, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

26,410 people are male — an increase of 249 cases.

28,565 people are female — an increase of 294 cases.

4,802 people are 19 and under — an increase of 84 cases.

19,551 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 253 cases.

15,703 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 139 cases.

8,820 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 51 cases.

6,477 people are 80 and over — an increase of 22 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

Meanwhile, 46,906 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 546 from the previous day.

Ontario has 192 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 16 from the previous day), with 41 patients in an intensive care unit (down by two) and 26 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (unchanged).

The newly reported numbers for Tuesday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Monday for the rest of the province.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 611 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 333 among students and 102 among staff (176 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 74 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 347 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Two schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 187 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 17 more since the previous day.

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres is updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,875 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of two deaths from the previous day. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

There are 51 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of one.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 136 active cases among long-term care residents and 165 active cases among staff, up by 12 and seven cases respectively.

