Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 6

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

Toronto school reopens after being temporarily closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

An elementary school in Scarborough that was temporarily closed for one week after a coronavirus outbreak has reopened to students and staff.

Mason Road JPS was closed on Monday, Sept. 28 after three teachers and one student tested positive for the virus.

The school reopened on Tuesday.

Ontario reports 548 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Ontario is reporting 548 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 55,362.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 201 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 90 in Peel Region, 62 in Ottawa, 56 in York Region and 30 in Halton Region.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,987 as seven more deaths were reported.

More than 42,000 tests in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 546 from the previous day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 611 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 333 among students and 102 among staff (176 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 74 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 347 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Two schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 187 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 17 more since the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,875 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of two deaths from the previous day. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

There are 51 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of one.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 136 active cases among long-term care residents and 165 active cases among staff, up by 12 and seven cases respectively.

Appointment based COVID-19 testing system begins in Ontario

Ontario will begin COVID-19 testing by appointment only Tuesday morning.

Premier Doug Ford has said the shift to the new system was done to prepare the province’s 155 assessment centres for winter.

The government has faced criticism over the long lines at assessment centres where people have had to wait for hours for a COVID-19 test.

The province has also changed its screening guidance, now saying that only symptomatic people or those in high-risk groups should seek out a test.

— With files from The Canadian Press.