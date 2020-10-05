Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

RVH’s COVID-19 testing centre in Barrie becomes appointment-only

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 4:54 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Assessment centres move to appointment-based testing only' Coronavirus: Assessment centres move to appointment-based testing only
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Friday that all COVID-19 assessment centres in the province will operate by appointment only as of Oct. 6, adding that walk-ins will no longer accepted beginning Oct. 4.

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s new COVID-19 testing facility on Sperling Drive has moved to an appointment-only system, as per Ontario’s new guidelines for assessment centres.

Beginning Sunday, RVH discontinued unscheduled testing. The clinic now offers both future and same-day appointment bookings.

Read more: New COVID-19 testing centre now open at former Barrie police HQ

“RVH was already providing pre-booked appointments through online and phone booking,” Liz Ferguson, RVH’s chief nursing executive and vice-president of patient programs and flow, said in a statement.

“Moving to an appointment-based system only will help people avoid long waits during this time of year when weather is so unpredictable.”

Read more: 24 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 943

In November, the testing clinic at 29 Sperling Drive, the old Barrie police headquarters, will become a full COVID-19 assessment centre. People with symptoms who require assessment beyond a coronavirus test cna be seen inside the building by a team of clinicians.

RVH says people should only seek testing at an assessment centre if they have COVID-19 symptoms, have been exposed to a confirmed coronavirus case as notified by the COVID Alert app, live or work in a setting that has had a COVID-19 outbreak, have travelled recently or are a member of a high-risk group.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesRVHRVH COVID testing centreRVH testing centre
