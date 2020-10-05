RVH’s COVID-19 testing centre in Barrie becomes appointment-only

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s new COVID-19 testing facility on Sperling Drive has moved to an appointment-only system, as per Ontario’s new guidelines for assessment centres.

Beginning Sunday, RVH discontinued unscheduled testing. The clinic now offers both future and same-day appointment bookings.

“RVH was already providing pre-booked appointments through online and phone booking,” Liz Ferguson, RVH’s chief nursing executive and vice-president of patient programs and flow, said in a statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Moving to an appointment-based system only will help people avoid long waits during this time of year when weather is so unpredictable.”

Story continues below advertisement

In November, the testing clinic at 29 Sperling Drive, the old Barrie police headquarters, will become a full COVID-19 assessment centre. People with symptoms who require assessment beyond a coronavirus test cna be seen inside the building by a team of clinicians.

RVH says people should only seek testing at an assessment centre if they have COVID-19 symptoms, have been exposed to a confirmed coronavirus case as notified by the COVID Alert app, live or work in a setting that has had a COVID-19 outbreak, have travelled recently or are a member of a high-risk group.

1:55 Peterborough COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic shifts to appointment only this Friday Peterborough COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic shifts to appointment only this Friday